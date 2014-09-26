Air Berlin cancels $5 bln Boeing aircraft order

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Loss-making German airline Air Berlin cancelled orders for Boeing aircraft worth $5 billion at list prices, saying the move would reduce its future expenditures significantly.
Air Berlin said in a statement on Friday that it was not obligated to pay Boeing any compensation for the cancelled orders for 18 Boeing-737 aircraft and 15 Boeing-787s. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tom Miles)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015