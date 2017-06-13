CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-German anti-trust commission chief rejects govt aid for Air Berlin-Die Welt

(Corrects spelling of official's last name to Wambach from
Walbach)
BERLIN, June 13 The head of Germany's anti-trust
commission rejected government aid for troubled airline Air
Berlin in an interview in Germany's Die Welt newspaper
to be published on Wednesday.
"We need opportunities in a market economy for new companies
to get into the market. If a company does poorly, or its
business model doesn't work, then the state should not keep it
alive artificially," Achim Wambach told the newspaper.
Wambach said a takeover of Air Berlin by Lufthansa
would raise competition concerns since they were the
primary competitors on many routes, especially to and from
Berlin. "If there is only one provider on certain routes, that
would naturally have an effect on prices," he said.
