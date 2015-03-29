UPDATE 4-Air Canada plane landed short, hit antennas in Halifax accident

(Recasts with details on accident from Transportation Safety
Board briefing)
By Mark Blinch
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 29 An Air Canada
plane that suffered heavy damage in an accident in the
east coast city of Halifax on Sunday landed short of the runway
and hit an antenna array, losing its landing gear, safety
officials said.
No one was killed in the accident that sent more than 20
passengers and crew to hospital. All but one of those treated
had been released by later in the day, the airline said.
"They touched down 1,100 feet (335 meters) short of the
runway, so I'd say they're pretty lucky," Mike Cunningham, an
official with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada,
told a news conference.
He said when the plane landed short it hit an antenna array
and "this caused considerable damage to the aircraft and the
main landing gear came off at that point."
Cunningham, who noted one of the plane's engines had also
detached, said it was too early to draw any conclusions about
the accident. He also said it was too soon to rule out weather
as factor.
The accident happened shortly after midnight. Air Canada
said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133
passengers and five crew members.
"We at Air Canada are greatly relieved that no one was
critically injured. Yet we fully appreciate this has been a very
unsettling experience," Air Canada Chief Operating Officer Klaus
Goersch said in a statement.
Air Canada also said the weather was appropriate for a
landing. It was snowing heavily at the airport at the time of
the accident.
Passengers interviewed by local media described a "big
flash" before landing and speculated the flight may have struck
a power line.
Cunningham said he believed a power line had been severed
near the airport, which lost power after that.
Photos posted online by the TSB showed the nose of the
airline broken off and one wing badly damaged. (here)
Earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines Inc jet
landing during a snowstorm at New York's LaGuardia Airport also
slid off the runway and struck a fence.
