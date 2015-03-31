Nova Scotia firm to file lawsuit after Air Canada accident -CBC

TORONTO, March 30 A Nova Scotia law firm has said it will file a class action lawsuit representing passengers on an Air Canada flight that suffered heavy damage after landing short of the runway in Halifax on Sunday, CBC News said on Monday.

The report said MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law was instructed to file a lawsuit by an individual who is seeking damages for physical and psychological trauma. The firm has been consulted by other passengers on the flight, the article said.

The law firm and Air Canada did not immediate respond to a request for comment on the report.

No one was killed in the accident, but more than 20 passengers and crew were treated at a hospital. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Ken Wills)