版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 12日 星期四 02:47 BJT

Air Canada in talks to buy over 100 Boeing jets -source

Dec 11 Air Canada is in advanced talks to buy or place options for more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Boeing and European rival Airbus have been competing for a deal to renew the carrier's fleet of mainly Airbus narrowbody aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal reported the airline had selected Boeing for exclusive talks covering at least 50 jets.

The Boeing 7737 MAX competes with the Airbus A320neo and has a list price of $104 million.

Industry sources last week said the airline's board was close to agreeing to buy 60 aircraft from Airbus or Boeing.

Air Canada was not immediately available for comment. Boeing declined comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐