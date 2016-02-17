Quebec drops suit as Air Canada agrees to service jets in province

QUEBEC CITY Feb 17 Air Canada has
agreed to service up to 75 passenger jets it is buying from
Bombardier Inc in the companies' home province of
Quebec for 20 years, officials said on Wednesday.
Quebec will also drop a lawsuit it filed against Air Canada
for not living up to a commitment to keep part of its aircraft
maintenance operations in Montreal, the main city in the
predominantly French-speaking province, Quebec Premier Philippe
Couillard said in a statement.
A spokesman for Quebec Economic Development Minister
Dominique Anglade said on Wednesday that the government had
settled its case with Air Canada, in return for the airline
agreeing to conduct maintenance on the CSeries jets in the
province.
Air Canada, which lost lower court decisions in Quebec
Superior Court and the Quebec Court of Appeal on the issue, will
now drop an appeal it filed last month with the Supreme Court of
Canada.
Earlier on Wednesday, Montreal-based Bombardier announced it
had signed a letter of intent to sell up to 75 CS300 aircraft to
Air Canada for as much as $3.8 billion, based on the list price.
The plane maker also said it will cut about 7,000 jobs over the
next two years.
(Reporting by Kevin Doughtery in Quebec City and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Paul Simao)