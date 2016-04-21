Air Canada says small plane damaged in landing, 3 sent to hospital

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
TORONTO, April 21 A small Air Canada passenger plane was damaged while landing late on Wednesday in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and three passengers were taken to hospital, the airline said on Thursday.
The airline said two of the passengers were released from hospital Wednesday and one is expected to be released on Thursday.
The flight, carrying 14 passengers and two crew, sustained damage to its landing gear as it set down at Gander International Airport, Air Canada said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum