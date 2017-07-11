FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA probes near-miss by Air Canada flight in San Francisco
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 下午2点50分 / 1 天前

FAA probes near-miss by Air Canada flight in San Francisco

1 分钟阅读

MONTREAL, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how an Air Canada pilot lined up to land last week on a San Francisco International Airport taxiway where four planes were waiting to depart, the agency said on Tuesday.

The Air Canada A320 from Toronto was cleared to land on a runway at the airport just before midnight on Friday, the FAA said in a statement.

But instead, the pilot of Flight AC759 inadvertently lined up to land on a parallel taxiway where four planes were waiting to depart.

"An air traffic controller sent the Air Canada jet around," the FAA said. "The plane made another approach and landed without incident."

The FAA is now investigating the distance between the Air Canada aircraft and the jets that were lined up on the taxiway.

Air Canada is investigating the circumstances and has no additional information to offer, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

