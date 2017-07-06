FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada flies record passengers in a day
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 下午1点28分 / 1 天前

Air Canada flies record passengers in a day

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Air Canada said it flew 166,850 people on June 29, setting a single-day record for passengers carried, as part of Canada day.

The country's largest airline said it carried close to one million passengers during the six-day holiday period, which started June 29.

The airline also said it expects to beat its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) forecast on lower fuel costs and higher revenue.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

