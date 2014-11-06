Air Canada profit rises 8 pct on higher operating margin

Nov 6 Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, reported an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profit as operating margins rose.

Net income rose to C$323 million ($283.4 million), or C$1.10 per share, from C$299 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.2 percent to C$3.8 billion.

The Montreal-based carrier's operating margin rose to 13.8 percent from 12 percent. ($1 = C$1.1398) (Reporting By Allison Martell in Toronto and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)