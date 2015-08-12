UPDATE 3-Air Canada earnings rise; smaller decrease in costs seen

(Adds details from conference call)

Aug 12 Air Canada reported a jump in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday but a closely-watched revenue number declined, and the company said it expected an important cost measure to improve less than previously forecast, sending shares lower.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile fell 5.5 percent in the second quarter as the airline added lower-margin international flights. BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said the airline's forecasts implied a larger than expected decline in that measure in the current quarter.

Air Canada has been adding capacity, weighing on some of its financial metrics even as earnings rise.

"I'll address the elephant in the room - our capacity growth," Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said on a call with analysts and investors.

"As an established carrier with legacy costs, and a great global brand, to compete, we need to grow internationally," he said, adding that every new route must be profitable. The company is focused on profits and return on invested capital, not revenue per available seat mile, Rovinescu added.

Air Canada has become consistently profitable after years of losses, bringing operating costs under control. Lower oil prices should continue to lift earnings in the months ahead.

But the airline is facing rising competition from smaller rival WestJet Airlines Ltd. Once a low-cost carrier focused on the domestic market, Calgary-based WestJet is expanding internationally and is trying to win more business travelers.

Air Canada said it now expected adjusted cost per available seat mile, which excludes fuel expenses, to decline 1 percent to 2 percent in 2015, as a weaker Canadian dollar increases some expenses. It had previously forecast a 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent decrease.

This measure edged up to 11.3 cents in the second quarter from 11.2 cents a year earlier. But its operating expense per available seat mile improved 7.6 percent, as lower fuel costs more than offset the currency impact.

A weakening in the Canadian dollar hurts Canadian airlines as some of their costs are denominated in U.S. dollars. They also purchase planes and fuel in U.S. dollars.

Excluding a tax adjustment and other items, Air Canada earned 85 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter, slightly above the analysts' average estimate of 84 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 33 percent to C$296 million, or C$1.00 per share, while operating revenue increased 3.3 percent to C$3.41 billion.

Shares dropped 6.1 percent to C$12.12.