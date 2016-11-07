版本:
Air Canada reports 75.7 pct rise in quarterly profit

Nov 7 Air Canada reported a 75.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and fuel costs fell.

The company's net income rose to C$768 million ($573 million), or C$2.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$437 million, C$1.48 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline's revenue rose 10.6 percent to C$4.45 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

