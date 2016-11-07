Air Canada reports 75.7 pct rise in quarterly profit

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Nov 7 Air Canada reported a 75.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and fuel costs fell.
The company's net income rose to C$768 million ($573 million), or C$2.74 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$437 million, C$1.48 per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based airline's revenue rose 10.6 percent to C$4.45 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.