Air Canada posts bigger quarterly loss as fuel costs rise

Feb 17 Air Canada reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a rise in fuel costs.

The company's net loss widened to C$179 million ($136.8 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from C$116 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline's revenue rose 7.6 percent to C$3.43 billion. ($1 = 1.3082 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)