Aug 1 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due to higher passenger traffic.

The company's net earnings rose to C$300 million ($240.8 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the second quarter, from C$186 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to C$3.91 billion from C$3.46 billion in the year-ago period.