REFILE-Air Caraibes to buy or lease 6 Airbus A350

PARIS Dec 11 French airline Air Caraibes announced plans for a $1 billion order for three Airbus A350-1000 passenger jets and said it would lease a further three smaller A350s in the largest fleet acquisition in its 10-year history.

The airline, which competes with Corsair and Air France on Caribbean destinations, said the leasing part of the deal would involve three A350-900 aircraft to be rented from U.S.-based International Lease Finance Corp.