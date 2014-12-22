版本:
BRIEF-Air China, unit sign agreement to order 60 Boeing B737 planes

Dec 22 Air China Ltd

* Says it and unit sign agreement to order 60 Boeing B737 aircrafts

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wVaa6j

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
