| BERLIN
BERLIN Oct 12 Three months after taking over at
Air France-KLM SA, Jean-Marc Janaillac says the
loss-making airline has big problems, including high costs, an
unwieldy corporate structure and a lack of trust among different
parts of the company.
"What is striking is the fact that we are working in an
industry that is growing and we are not growing at the pace of
the industry," Chairman and Chief Executive Janaillac told a
small group of reporters in Berlin.
"In terms of competitiveness we are lagging behind our
competitors and our cost structure is still too high," he said.
"We still have work to do."
Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM has struggled in recent years
with weak demand and overcapacity across the industry. It has
been striving to cut costs to compete better with deep-pocketed
Gulf airlines and fast-growing European low-cost carriers.
Janaillac is due to unveil a new project called "Trust
Together" in early November to answer questions about the
company's future strategy, map out goals and plans for how to
compete in an increasingly difficult global market.
Janaillac said the company also had key strengths, such as
its brand names and two important hubs, but it still needed to
increase productivity, lower costs and streamline its structure.
He said he was not expecting the lack of trust he found
between parts of the organisation after the 2014 pilot strike
and between parts of Air France and KLM, which merged in 2004.
Janaillac gave no specific details of the "Trust" project
and declined to confirm the company will enter the long-haul
low-cost market, but he expected months of negotiations with
unions representing pilots and key staff to enable further
actions, with a goal of wrapping up those talks in late January.
"The goal is to restore confidence and trust where it's
lacking, and secondly to clarify some strategic options," he
said, citing specific questions about how Air France-KLM
planned to compete with low-cost carriers and others.
The big challenge will be the company's ability to negotiate
with its myriad unions to implement any changes. Plans by the
previous CEO Alexandre de Juniac met with fierce resistance from
unions and triggered costly strikes.
"The target will be how much cash flow do we need to buy
planes to allow us to grow," Janaillac said. "We'll discuss with
the different unions to know how we will achieve these targets."
Company officials said the airline's low-cost unit Transavia
was doing well in Munich, where it began operations in March,
and should reach one million passengers in its first year.
The French part of Transavia has 28 aircraft, but is
authorised to acquire up to 40 aircraft, which may point to an
avenue for potential future growth for the airline.
Asked about the need for consolidation, Janaillac said the
issue was that Europe was clinging to "flag" carriers.
"We are not in the United States. We are still different
countries. We have rules within Europe where a non-European
carrier cannot have the majority of European carriers. That
means that consolidation is going to be difficult," he said.
The United States has even stricter controls on foreign
ownership of its airlines.
As a result, he said Air France-KLM saw more promise in
developing joint ventures like the one it already has with U.S.
carrier Delta Air Lines.
"Joint ventures allow us to work in these countries and to
have a kind of global system of airlines without having to
consolidate by buying other companies," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by David Evans)