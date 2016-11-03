Air France-KLM sees no let-up on revenue pressure at end of year

PARIS Nov 3 Air France-KLM said it was seeing no let-up in pressure on revenues at its core airline business at the end of the year after attacks kept tourists from the United States and Asia away from France.

The Franco-Dutch carrier said on Thursday unit revenues - a measure of pricing - fell 6.5 percent at constant currency rates in the third quarter, after a 4.1 percent fall in the second quarter.

"We expect a similar decline for the fourth quarter as we saw in the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Francois Riolacci told journalists, adding he saw no signs of improvement.

Peers Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG have said in the last week they expect price declines to slow in coming months after reining in capacity.

Riolacci was speaking after the group reported a third-quarter operating profit of 737 million euros ($819 million), slightly beating analyst forecasts for 719 million euros.

New chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac is due to give an update on his strategy for the company on Thursday, aimed at restoring frayed relations with unions.

Air France-KLM has not provided a profit goal for the group for 2016, but when asked, Riolacci said he was comfortable with consensus analyst expectations.

Analysts are expecting 2016 net profit of 478 million euros on revenues of 24.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)