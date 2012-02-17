UPDATE 2-Air Liquide eyes emerging mkt boost after slower Q4

* 2011 sales 14.46 bln euros vs Rtrs poll 14.48 bln

* 2011 net profit 1.54 billion euros vs Rtrs poll 1.53 bln

* 2011 dividend 2.50 euros/shr, up 6.4 pct

* Q4 growth slowed, weaker electronics, steel demand

* Shares down 2.5 pct, underperform sector

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 17 Air Liquide, the world's top industrial gases group, said demand from emerging markets would help it to lift profits this year after growth slowed in the final quarter of 2011 due to weakness in electronics and steel markets in western Europe.

The French company, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector, argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for refineries, said on Friday revenues in its core gas and services division rose 1.9 percent in the final three months of last year, the slowest growth rate since 2009.

Demand was held back by "a global customer cautiousness, visible in particular, in the steel and electronics sectors," it said.

Net profit for 2011 as a whole rose 9.4 percent, in line with expectations, driven by cost cutting and emerging economies, which now account for 21 percent of the sales of the gas and services business.

"Barring a major economic downturn, Air Liquide continues to aim for growth in net profit in 2012," Chairman and Chief Executive Benoit Potier said in a statement.

By 1005 GMT, Air Liquide shares were down 2.5 percent at 96.04 euros, underperforming their European sector, which was up 0.3 percent.

"In line 2011 results, not over-confident on 2012," said CM-CIC Securities analysts in a note.

Air Liquide has focused part of its growth strategy on developing countries like China and India, where the steel, chemical and glass industries are running at full speed and need industrial gases like oxygen to make their products.

The group's 12-month portfolio of opportunities reached a record 4.2 billion euros at end-2011, with investment decisions totaling 2 billion last year, over 60 percent of which were in developing economies.

Air Liquide made a net profit of 1.54 billion euros in 2011, while sales rose 7.2 percent to 14.46 billion. Both figures were broadly in line with the Reuters poll average for net profit of 1.53 billion euros on sales of 14.48 billion.

Air Liquide proposed to pay its shareholders a dividend of 2.50 euros per share for 2011, a rise of 6.4 percent from 2010.

Industrial gas makers are seen less vulnerable to a recession than, for instance, the chemicals industry as they have slimmed down, expanded into emerging markets and won strong order backlogs since the last downturn.

U.S. rivals have so far sent mixed signals with Praxair more than tripling its fourth-quarter profit on new contracts and higher volumes while Air Products missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weaker volumes .

German rival Linde AG reports on March 9.