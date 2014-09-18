Air Lease Corp urges caution on Boeing, Airbus raising jetliner output

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Air Lease Corp
President John Plueger on Thursday urged Boeing Co and
Airbus Group SA to be cautious about further increasing
jetliner production rates, saying the planned output increases
put suppliers at risk of break down.
Suppliers already are operating at "absolute capacity" and
their ability to keep pace with rate increases being discussed
by Boeing and Airbus is a "major concern of ours," Plueger said
at an aviation club meeting in New York.
His comments come as Boeing and Airbus have said they are
close to deciding on raising production of their most popular
single-aisle planes beyond levels already announced for the next
few years.
