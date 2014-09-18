UPDATE 2-Air Lease urges Boeing, Airbus caution on raising jetliner output

(Adds further Airbus and Boeing comment, paragraphs 9-11)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The president of Air Lease
Corp, a major jetliner leasing company, on Thursday urged
Boeing Co and Airbus Group SA to be cautious
about further increases in the production rates of jetliners,
saying their plans to do so put suppliers at risk of breakdown.
Suppliers already are operating at "absolute capacity" and
their ability to keep pace with rate increases being discussed
by Boeing and Airbus is a "major concern of ours," Air Lease
Corp President John Plueger said at a meeting of the Wings Club,
an aviation group, in New York.
His comments come as Boeing and Airbus have said they are
close to deciding on raising production of their most popular
single-aisle planes beyond levels already announced for the next
few years. Boeing said it is considering lifting
the rate of its 737 jetliner to 52 a month in 2018. It makes 42
a month currently. Similarly, Airbus is studying making its
rival A320 plane at a rate of 50 a month, compared with 42 at
present.
Plueger is in the business of supplying aircraft to
airlines, so greater supply can reduce profit. But he forecast
robust aircraft demand, saying fears of an "order bubble" are
not borne out by data showing long-term sustainable growth in
demand for jets, despite record order backlogs at Airbus and
Boeing of seven to eight years.
But he said aerospace supply-chain strains are showing,
something he sees as a board member of Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc, one of Boeing's major suppliers and also a
supplier to Airbus.
All aerospace suppliers, including Spirit, "are absolutely
at maximum rates right now," he said. Increasing production
rates further "is going to be a tremendous stress and pressure
on that supply chain."
"Most suppliers are going to have to spend a good amount of
capital" to match higher output levels that Boeing and Airbus
are considering. The boards of those companies "have got to be
convinced that these ramp rates are here to stay for a long
period of time."
Accordingly, aircraft makers need to listen carefully to
suppliers and "not go forward with over-ambitious production
rates."
Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston said in an
interview that in the last 20 years, Airbus production rates
have never dropped significantly, and that suppliers have always
kept up with its rate increases. "Everybody in our supply chain
should be investing, because the demand is there," he said.
Boeing said it constantly checks the market to "make sure
our rates are in line with supply and demand."
"We are confident in our plans to increase rate and in our
supply chain's ability to ramp up with us," spokesman Doug Alder
said.
