FAA proposes $892,500 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration has proposed slapping a $892,500 civil penalty on
Air Methods Corp for allegedly operating a helicopter
on passenger-carrying flights when it was not airworthy, the
Transportation Department said on Wednesday.
The FAA alleges that Air Methods continued to operate an
Airbus EC-135 helicopter after being told by an FAA inspector in
2014 the aircraft's pitot tubes were severely corroded, the
Transportation Department said in a statement. Pitot tubes are
components in a system that measures an aircraft's airspeed.
Air Methods has 30 days from receiving the FAA's enforcement
letter to respond to the agency, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)