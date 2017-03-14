版本:
Air Methods to be bought by American Securities in $2.5 bln deal

March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.

The offer price of $43 per Air Methods share represents a premium of about 4 percent to the stock's Monday close. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
