Air Methods reaches settlement with activist investor Voce

March 22 Air Methods Corporation, a U.S. medical helicopter company, has reached a settlement with activist investor Voce Capital Management, averting a proxy contest.

Under the agreement, Air Methods will expand its board of directors to 12 members, adding one Voce's nominee, Joseph Whitters, as an independent director. He will also be appointed to the board's finance and strategic planning committee.

As part of the agreement, the company will also amend its bylaws to destagger the board so all directors are elected annually.

The agreement gives increased influence to Voce Capital, which has been advocating since last year that Air Methods consider a sale. Air Methods has a market value of $1.4 billion.

Last month, Air Methods said that, following a thorough evaluation of its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, its board determined that continuing to pursue its stand-alone strategy will yield the best long-term value for shareholders.

These strategic initiatives include growing revenues organically via hospital-based conversions, new base openings, same base requests and related transport growth and increasing our net revenue per transport, Air Methods said. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)