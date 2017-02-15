版本:
CORRECTED-Voce nominates four candidates for Air Methods board

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Air Methods, not Voce)

Feb 15 Activist hedge fund Voce Capital Management LLC on Wednesday nominated four candidates for election to Air Methods Corp's board, as it stepped up efforts to turnaround the medical helicopter company.

Voce, which has long advocated that Air Methods sell itself, threatened in late January to start a proxy war, months after it backed off a similar threat after Air Methods agreed to board changes and address stockholder concerns.

Air Methods could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
