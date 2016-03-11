UPDATE 1-United Airlines and Air NZ make revenue-sharing deal amidst NZ tourism boom

(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, March 11 United Airlines and
Air New Zealand have struck a revenue-sharing
agreement, the companies said on Friday, as airlines boost
flights to New Zealand's fast-growing tourism market.
The agreement is set to come into force in July and would
see the airlines coordinate sales and marketing to offer more
flight options and better schedules on trans-Pacific routes, the
companies said in a statement.
United Airlines would at the same time launch a flight to
Auckland from San Francisco, which would initially run three
times a week and increase to a daily flight from November.
The two carriers already have a code sharing arrangement and
the new deal would help grow inbound tourism through United
Airlines' extensive sales and distribution channels, Air New
Zealand's CEO Christopher Luxon said in a statement.
New Zealand posted record tourism arrivals in 2015. The
number of U.S. tourists rose 13.6 percent in January from a year
earlier and the United States was New Zealand's third largest
source of tourists, according to data from Tourism New Zealand.
Airlines have already ramped up flights and introduced new
routes to the Pacific nation from the United States, Latin
America, China and the United Arab Emirates, while Qatar Airways
plans a daily service from Doha later this year.
"North American flights are a big earner for Air New Zealand
in its long-haul business," said Andy Bowler, broker at Forsyth
Barr.
"Securing a joint venture or a tighter relationship with
United, its alliance partner, will provide a bigger defence
against some of the incursions that will come the likes
of Qantas and American Airlines."
Australia's Qantas upgraded its joint venture with
American Airlines to a revenue sharing agreement in June
New Zealand's Ministry of Transport said the agreement did
not require regulatory approval in New Zealand.
Air New Zealand shares fell 1.2 percent on Friday in a
broader market down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin)