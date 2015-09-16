UPDATE 1-Air Products to spin off materials technologies business

(Adds details, background)
Sept 16 Industrial gas producer Air Products and
Chemicals Inc said it planned to spin off its materials
technologies business into a publicly traded company before
September 2016.
Shares of the company, whose largest shareholder is Bill
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP, were up 3
percent at $142.90 in after-market trading on Wednesday.
The materials technologies business supplies products to the
semiconductor, cleaning and adhesives industries and had sales
of $539.8 million for the quarter ended June 30. The business
accounted for about 22 percent of total sales.
The spinoff, which will leave Air Products with its
industrial gases business, will be tax-free to shareholders, the
company said.
Air Products said in September last year that it would
reorganize its businesses into seven reporting segments.
Activist investor Ackman had been pushing Air Products last
year to divest volatile units and had said the company was
undervalued.
Pershing Square held a 9.56 percent stake in the company as
of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Air Products also named Seifi Ghasemi as its new chief
executive last June.
Ghasemi will be the non-executive chairman of the new
company, while Guillermo Novo, currently executive vice
president - materials technologies, will be the chief executive,
the company said.
The company's shares closed 2 percent higher at $138.68 on
Wednesday in regular trading.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)