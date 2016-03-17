Evonik interested in Air Products division - source

UPDATE 1-HKEX proposes new board to list companies with different voting rights
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 Germany's Evonik Industries AG is interested in industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc's performance materials operations, but no decision has been made about whether to pursue a deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Evonik declined to comment.
A separate source had told Reuters on Wednesday that Air Products was in advanced talks to sell the division to Evonik.
The unit which makes chemicals used in sun lotion and paint could be valued at more than $3.5 billion, according to the source. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
PARIS, Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran said on Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.