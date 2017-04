July 23 Industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales by its merchant gases, and electronics and performance materials divisions.

The company's net profit rose to $314 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $288.4 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose just over 3 percent to $2.64 billion. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)