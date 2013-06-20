版本:
AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief expects to win Japanese customer

PARIS, June 20 Airbus' sales chief expects to win orders from a major Japanese airline at some point in the future, he told the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

"It is just a matter of time before Japan Airlines or All Nippon Airways fly Airbus wide-body aircraft," John Leahy told a news conference at the show.
