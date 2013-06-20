AIRSHOW-Airbus unveils orders from Spirit, United

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it had won orders from Spirit Airlines and United Airlines at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.
The agreement with United represents a conversion of the U.S. carrier's previous order for 25 A350-900s to the -1000 model, as well as the addition of 10 more orders for A350-1000 aircraft.
The 35 planes are worth $11.6 billion at list prices.
Airbus said Spirit signed a firm order for 20 A321 planes, with additional conversions of 10 existing A320 orders to the larger A321 model.
The 30 A321s are worth $3.2 billion at list prices.
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: