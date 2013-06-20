AIRSHOW-Airbus wins firm orders worth $39.3 bln at show

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it won orders and commitments at the Paris Airshow for 466 aircraft worth a total of $68.7 billion based on list prices.
The deals signed at the air show include firm purchase orders for 241 planes worth $39.3 billion, Airbus said on Thursday at a news conference at the show.
The planemaker added that its latest A350 model had successfully completed its second flight on Wednesday and would fly past the air show.
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: