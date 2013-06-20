版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 17:46 BJT

AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief says likely to beat 2013 order goal

PARIS, June 20 Airbus' sales chief expects to exceed its target for plane orders this year, he told a news conference at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.

"I would say that it is likely that we will exceed our target," John Leahy said.

The head of Airbus parent company EADS, Tom Enders, told a shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam at the end of last month that he was "comfortably forecasting that Airbus gross orders will be well above 800 units in 2013".
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐