版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 16:56 BJT

AIRSHOW-Boeing says has 102 orders for 787-10

PARIS, June 18 Boeing said it had 102 orders for its new 787-10 passenger plane from five buyers as it launched the new model at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.

The U.S. planemaker said it expected the first of the new stretched versions of its Dreamliner to be delivered in 2018.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐