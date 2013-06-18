AIRSHOW-Korean Air to order more Boeing 747-8s - sources

BRIEF-United Bankshares secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial
* United Bankshares, Inc. secures remaining regulatory and shareholder approvals for merger with Cardinal Financial Corp.
PARIS, June 18 Korean Air Lines is set to announce an order for five more Boeing 747-8 jumbo jets at the Paris Airshow, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The order is for the passenger version of the aircraft, according to the sources.
* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - CEO Sean M. Healey's total compensation for 2016 was $14.7 million versus $17.5 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and chief executive officer of Bioptix Inc