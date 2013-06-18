AIRSHOW-Korean Air signs provisional $3.6 bln Boeing order

BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
PARIS, June 18 Korean Airlines has signed a provisional deal to buy five 747-8 and six 777-300ER passenger aircraft, planemaker Boeing said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
The deal is valued at approximately $3.6 billion, Boeing said.
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.
