2013年 6月 18日

AIRSHOW-Korean Air signs provisional $3.6 bln Boeing order

PARIS, June 18 Korean Airlines has signed a provisional deal to buy five 747-8 and six 777-300ER passenger aircraft, planemaker Boeing said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.

The deal is valued at approximately $3.6 billion, Boeing said.
