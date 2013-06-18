AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Bombardier gets up to $1.8 bln in business jet orders

PARIS, June 18 Canada's Bombardier Inc booked up to $1.8 billion worth of orders for its large and mid-size private jets at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, highlighting steady demand at the high end of the business jet market.

Swiss charter operator VistaJets followed up a record business jet deal in November by expanding its Bombardier fleet into midsize planes, ordering 20 Challenger 350 jets with options for 20 more - worth a combined $1.04 billion.

Bombardier also sold a dozen of its biggest business jet, the Global 8000, to an undisclosed customer in a deal worth about $804 million at 2013 list prices.

Demand in the executive aviation market remains focused "mainly in the biggest jets, but the midsize Challenger is doing well," Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin told Reuters at the airshow.

"We expect as the U.S. economy recovers, the smaller category will pick up."

In November, VistaJets gave Bombardier its largest business jet deal ever, a $7.8 billion order for up to 142 Global aircraft.

Deliveries of the Challenger 350 start in the middle of 2014.