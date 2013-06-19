AIRSHOW-Cyber threats and leaks spur increased security focus

| PARIS, June 19
China and recent leaks by a contractor working at the National
Security Agency have put a sharp focus on cybersecurity for
aerospace and defence companies showing off their wares at this
year's Paris Airshow.
"We, like others, are constantly being bombarded by people
who are trying to get into our systems," said Mark DeYoung,
chief executive of U.S. rocket engine and ammunition maker
Alliant Techsystems (ATK).
ATK, Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and
other defence companies report hundreds of thousands of
attempted probes into their computer networks every day, a
matter of growing concern to the U.S. government, which after
years of silence has become far more open about its belief that
China is actively stealing intellectual property.
Trade shows, especially in foreign countries, pose
particular challenges given the large array of people coming in
contact with top executives who have access to sensitive
information. In recent years, training has focused heavily on
avoiding any violations of U.S. export control laws, but cyber
security was a huge focus this year.
"The threat is not exaggerated," Dave Hess, president of
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
said. "It's a significant issue that we're all struggling with."
ATK disclosed several months ago that its networks had been
attacked, but DeYoung said no classified or protected
information was lost.
He said every ATK employee attending this year's air show
took part in an extensive security briefing before coming and
the company has invested millions of dollars in recent years to
stay ahead of constantly changing data security threats.
Only new, encrypted laptops may be used, and executives are
warned about disclosing sensitive information in any phone call,
text message, email or even conversation, "whether you think
you're in a private room or car or not," DeYoung said.
Two weeks ago, half a dozen FBI experts joined by officials
from other government agencies gave a two-hour briefing on
cybersecurity issues for DeYoung's top dozen executives.
"The sophistication of the people who are trying to get into
our systems continues to increase," DeYoung said.
"If you're comfortable, you're probably in trouble, but
we're quite confident that we're putting in place all the right
kinds of protocols, processes, training and people to keep up
with the threat."
Raytheon executives also participate in a lengthy security
briefing before the show, but they are not allowed to travel
with a laptop at all, said William Swanson, chief executive of
Raytheon Co.
Swanson said the disclosure of classified data by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden, who worked for Booz Allen Hamilton
, had reinforced the need for vigilant security.
"Every good company always questions everything when they
get new information," he said.
Chris Raymond, who heads business development for the
defence division of Boeing, said his company had rigorous
security processes in place given the massive size of the parent
company's global networks.
He said the increasing openness of the Obama administration
about cyber espionage by China and others underscored the
importance of building cybersecurity into every weapons system
from the start, but acknowledged that the market for
cybersecurity services was not developing as quickly as some
companies in the sector had hoped.
President Barack Obama earlier this month called on his
Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to acknowledge the threat posed
by "cyber-enabled espionage" against the United States and
investigate the problem.