AIRSHOW-WRAPUP 2-Orders top $100 bln as Ryanair gives Boeing a boost

By Alwyn Scott and Maria Sheahan
PARIS, June 19 Orders at the Paris Airshow
surpassed $100 billion on Wednesday, as planemakers Boeing
and Airbus cashed in on demand for
fuel-efficient jets and growth in both budget carriers and
emerging markets.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost airline,
finalised an order for 175 Boeing 737-800 aircraft worth around
$15.6 billion at list prices on day three of the aerospace
industry's showcase event, the largest single order ever placed
by a European airline with the U.S. group.
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he was also
working on an order for 200 or more of Boeing's next-generation
737 MAX planes that could be concluded this year, potentially
worth around $20 billion at list prices.
Not to be overshadowed, Airbus sealed a long-awaited order
for 25 of its lightweight, wide-body A350 planes from Air
France-KLM worth $7.2 billion at list prices, as
previously reported by Reuters.
It also firmed up a deal worth $8.6 billion for 30 more
A350-900s from Singapore Airlines, taking the total on
order from the carrier to 70.
The A350, which made its maiden flight on Friday, is Airbus'
answer to Boeing's popular carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, and
the battle between the two models has been a key feature of the
Paris show as the planemakers jostle to meet soaring demand for
air travel in emerging markets, especially Asia and the Middle
East.
"This show is about wide-bodies," said Kelly Ortberg,
president of Rockwell Collins, which supplies major
systems to the 787 and A350. "And really good news for
wide-bodies."
Boeing bagged nearly $30 billion in orders as it launched
the 787-10 on Tuesday, a stretched variant of its high-tech
Dreamliner.
Wednesday's dealmaking took the order count for the show so
far to more than $100 billion at list prices, although many of
the agreements were provisional and most sizable deals are
struck at a significant discount.
Nonetheless, the activity confirmed plenty of work for civil
aircraft manufacturers for years to come.
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Ryanair's O'Leary said the planned purchase of Boeing 737
MAX jets later this year would be "all growth" and not
replacements for aircraft currently in its all-Boeing fleet.
If the order was not at least 200 planes, "it wouldn't be
worth doing," he added, in typically forthright style.
But some analysts took this with a pinch of salt. While
Ryanair could afford to use a large MAX order to expand, it is
not under pressure to buy next-generation jets, said Espirito
Santo analyst Gerald Khoo, and will likely wait until prices are
at a cyclical bottom to get the best deal.
The 737 MAX is Boeing's answer to the Airbus A320neo, a new
version of the European planemaker's best-selling model.
Boeing earlier on Wednesday moved forward by six months the
date of the plane's planned entry into service, saying it would
be in the third quarter of 2017, almost two years after the
A320neo.
O'Leary said a senior team from Boeing and Ryanair was
working on a 737 MAX order and that the airline was giving
serious consideration to rival Airbus' A320neo jet, though
Ryanair has not purchased any Airbus jets and the European
planemaker has repeatedly dampened the idea.
"We're hopeful that we can reach agreement on price of a MAX
order sometime before the end of the year," O'Leary said, adding
that the 737 MAX offered better fuel economy than the A320neo
and room for nine extra seats.
O'Leary said he was interested in launching a transatlantic,
low-cost airline, but that there was no opportunity for a
significantly sized operation until Boeing and Airbus had worked
through their delivery backlog for wide-body jets.
Airbus also clinched an order for six A330-300 aircraft and
commitments to buy four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines on
Wednesday in a deal worth $2.6 billion at list
prices.