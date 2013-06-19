AIRSHOW-Aircraft engine makers land deals worth $24 bln

| PARIS, June 19
PARIS, June 19 Jet engine makers booked $24
billion in orders for power plants and service contracts at the
Paris Airshow on Wednesday, reflecting airlines' voracious
appetite for fuel-saving jets.
CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric
and Safran, added $13.06 billion in orders,
bringing its total for the show so far to $15 billion.
The company's big deal of the day came from low-cost carrier
AirAsia, which bought 128 LEAP-1A engines and 72
CFM56-5B with service contracts in a package valued at $8.6
billion.
CFM orders also included 350 CFM56-7B engines for Irish
low-cost airline Ryanair valued at $3.7 billion. Ryanair
made a commitment on the purchase in March and signed a firm
deal on Wednesday.
Leasing company CIT ordered 60 LEAP-1B engines worth
$760 million at list prices.
GE Aviation said it booked $11 billion orders for
engines and services on Wednesday, bringing its total over the
first three days of the show to $11.5 billion.
GE has been picked to power 20 787-10s being purchased by
United Airlines and 10 ordered by GE Capital Aviation Services.
It also got $800 million in orders for 747-8 and 777-300ERs from
Korean Air.
Air Lease Corp, which ordered 33 787s on Tuesday,
including 30 787-10s, is powering them with Rolls-Royce
engines. GE is sole supplier for the Boeing 747-8 and 777
planes, and competes with Rolls-Royce on the 787.
Pratt & Whitney logged orders with major lease
companies on Wednesday. It received a memorandum of
understanding with Air Lease Corp for PW1100G-JM engines
on 30 firm A320/A321neo orders.
In addition, International Lease Finance Corp said
on Wednesday it will use PW1100G-JM engines on 30 more A320neo
aircraft, lifting ILFC's total purchases to 180.
Pratt & Whitney did not provide values for either agreement.
Chief Executive David Hess said he expected Pratt to land
more than 1,000 engine orders during the Paris show.
On Tuesday, the company said it signed a $1.4 billion deal
with LATAM Airlines for 84 engines for A320neo planes
and an order with Spirit Airlines for 90 engines powering
A320neos worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.
On Monday it won 730 orders to power launch customers for
Embraer's second-generation E-Jet regional planes.
The orders were worth an estimated $14.5 billion at list prices.