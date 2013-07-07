AIRSHOW-Jet engine makers CFM, Pratt battle over performance

PARIS, June 16 Engine makers for next-generation Airbus and Boeing narrow-body jets stepped up their war of words on Sunday, claiming their new power plants will burn less fuel, last longer without maintenance and create less noise than the rival.

CFM International, the engine maker for about three-quarters of the orders for next-generation Airbus and Boeing narrow-body jets, said its LEAP engine will deliver 15 percent lower fuel burn and 2-3 percent lower operating costs compared with the rival geared turbofan engine by Pratt & Whitney.

Pratt & Whitney hit back saying its engine has undergone testing on aircraft, giving its claims of 15 percent lower fuel burn much more credibility. CFM has tested parts but not a full engine.

"We are within 10ths of a percent of that figure," Robert Saia, vice president of the next-generation product family at Pratt & Whitney, said in an interview with Reuters.

Pratt also noted that it has won more than half of the orders for new engines on the A320neo family, including 75 percent of A321 orders, and vowed to maintain the lead after orders are tallied at the Paris Air Show which begins on Monday.

CFM dominates orders for the smaller A319 jet.