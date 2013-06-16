AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Aerojet Rocketdyne sees 10-year savings of $1 bln

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
PARIS, June 16 Aerojet Rocketdyne, the new
company formed after GenCorp Inc's acquisition of Pratt &
Whitney Rocketdyne, said on Sunday it has promised the U.S.
government savings of $1 billion in savings over the next decade
as a result of the deal, and possibly $2 billion more in later
phases of the merger.
Aerojet Rocketdyne President Warren Boley told Reuters in an
interview ahead of the Paris air show that he expected the new
company's revenue to double over the next five years from a
current combined estimate of $1.7 billion for both GenCorp unit
Aerojet and Rocketdyne.
He said the company was also looking at other business
opportunities, and would soon sign a memorandum of understanding
on a "significant strategic relationship" with Israel Military
Industries that could evolve into a joint venture in the future.
U.S authorities approved GenCorp's acquisition of Rocketdyne
on Friday after a year-long review. One part of
Rocketdyne, a joint venture with a Russian rocket motor company,
called RD Amross, would remain part of Pratt & Whitney until
Russian authorities completed their regulatory review.
The new company will make its official debut next week at
the air show, and then in a large employee meeting.
While the deal was under review, Boley said, GenCorp
recently sent a letter to the Pentagon's Defense Contracts
Management Agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency advising
them about the expected savings generated by combination of the
two companies.
Boley said the consulting firm AT Kearney estimated $100
million in annual savings for about 10 years during the first
phase of the merger, with similar savings in each the second and
third phases.
That information would be used by the Pentagon auditing and
contracts management agencies to help write the company's future
contracts, he said.
AT Kearney's estimates also showed that the merged company
could cut the cost of launching huge government satellites into
space by 30 percent, Boley said.
Boley, who previously headed the military engines division
of Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
said the company had several game-changing technologies in
various stages of development, testing and fielding that he
believed would change the way future wars were fought.
He said the company had developed solar electric propulsion
technologies that were already being used to power "some very
big" U.S. government satellites that he was not allowed to
identify. The company was also seeing a huge number of orders
from satellite manufacturers, because the technology would
extend the lifetime of satellites on orbit.
Not having to haul fuel to outer space would also
dramatically lower the cost of launching satellites into orbit
since fuel is often the biggest weight item on a satellite.
"It's a game changer. It's revolutionary. It's not just 10
percent more," Boley said, adding that he expected the solar
propulsion system to generate billions of dollars in orders.
The company also has developed a silent propulsion system
that would be useful on unmanned planes, as well as a hypersonic
motor that all three major competitors - Boeing Co,
Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp were using
in rival bids to design a next-generation missile, Boley said.
The new engines would allow missiles to travel at Mach 4, or
four times the speed of sound, allowing military commanders to
respond that much more quickly to potential missile threats. All
three of the offerings would be flight-tested this year, Boley
said.
He said the hypersonic speed of the new missiles would
either augment or replace stealth - or radar-evading -
characteristics on future weapons systems.
He said the new technology could generate up to $10 billion
in new weapons sales in coming years. The new missiles were
being designed so they could be carried on the F-15, F-16,
F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets, he noted.