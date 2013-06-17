AIRSHOW-WRAPUP 1-Orders for big jets make a splash in Paris

* GECAS backs new Boeing model to be launched on Tuesday
* German financier Doric places $8 bln A380 order
* Low-key U.S. military presence due to spending cuts
By Siva Govindasamy and Brenda Goh
PARIS, June 17 Big finance waded into a
rain-soaked Paris Airshow with more than $10 billion in orders
for jumbo passenger jets as planemakers duelled over strategy
for large aircraft on Monday.
The world's biggest aircraft lessor, a unit of General
Electric, became the second buyer to endorse a larger
version of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, weeks after the lightweight
jet went back into service after a three-month grounding.
Confirming a Reuters report, the GECAS subsidiary said it
would sign up for 10 of the stretched 787-10 passenger planes,
joining a $30 billion order haul that industry sources say
Boeing is assembling to formally launch the jet on Tuesday.
And an influential German leasing company, Doric Asset
Finance, little known outside the specialist world of aviation
financing, splashed out on 20 Airbus A380 superjumbos
worth $8 billion at list prices to anticipate rising demand.
Total orders on day one of the world's largest aerospace
event swelled to more than $30 billion in three hours as heavy
rain lashed the Le Bourget pavilions.
But, despite the early flurry, the number of orders this
year was expected to be down on the last Paris show in 2011,
GECAS chief executive Norman Liu told reporters.
"It is shifting to more of a wide-body story," he said,
referring to long-haul jets seating anywhere from 200 people on
small wide-bodies to 525 on the double-decker A380.
Doric, which is already involved in financing A380 jets for
Emirates airline, the aircraft's largest operator, said its deal
would be finalised in months, with deliveries to start in 2016.
"We see how airlines that do not yet have the A380 are
interested in it and approach us and ask questions, which shows
us that there is pent-up demand for this aircraft," Mark
Lapidus, chief executive of Doric Lease Corp, said.
"If anything, we are perhaps under-ordering the A380."
It remained unclear whether Doric had already identified the
eventual customers to whom it would rent out the planes.
Lessors have until now been reluctant to back the A380
because it is highly customized and expensive to convert.
The move is a boost for Europe's Airbus which has struggled
to sell the model in the past year haunted by wing cracks, and
had recorded no sales so far in 2013.
Boeing says airlines do not want to invest heavily in
the largest jets above 400 seats, even though it originally
defined the category with its 747, and would prefer to buy
smaller planes built with new weight-saving materials.
Airbus has stood by the industry mammoth, saying
urbanization and airport congestion will drive traffic towards
planes that can keep pace with demand for travel between hubs.
NEXT-GENERATION JETS
Most attention at the air show, however, focused on a new
generation of mid-sized long-range jets, seen as crucial to the
future of both companies and their suppliers.
Boeing said last week it sees a $1 trillion market over the
next 20 years for mid-sized, twin-engined passenger jets, a
category that includes its carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner.
Days after it surprised the industry by making the first
flight of its rival A350 before the show, Airbus will attempt a
curtain call on Friday with a fly-by for French President
Francois Hollande, on only the plane's third test.
Airbus and its U.S. rival have placed bets worth tens of
billions of dollars on the success of this market.
Behind them Canada's Bombardier Inc is betting the
same technology will be suitable for smaller planes as it seeks
to boost orders for its new CSeries, due to fly this month.
For Boeing, the latest addition to its fleet, the 323-seat
787-10, is partly designed to serve dense routes within Asia - a
region fast emerging as the world's largest travel market.
The company claims it will have the best economics of its
kind, while Airbus sees it as a repeat of a previous 767 flop.
Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Air Lease
Corp are expected to place orders for the 787-10. They
will be joined by United Airlines, industry sources
said. None of the companies could immediately be reached for
comment.
Boeing re-introduced the 787 Dreamliner to service in April
after a three-month grounding due to battery problems. Now it is
also looking at a partial redesign of its 777 mini-jumbo too.
Leasing companies and airlines, looking beyond the financial
crisis, meanwhile, placed orders for more than $20 billion small
narrow-body planes like the Boeing 737 MAX and the A320neo.
Lufthansa confirmed a $10 billion order for 100
Airbuses and lessor ILFC signed up for $5 billion - confirming
moves earlier reported by and Boeing got a finalized
order worth $6 billion from Britain's TUI Travel.
The military side of the world's largest aerospace event was
muted by comparison with previous years.
U.S. arms firms have scaled back but all eyes will be on the
return of Russian fighters, noted for dramatic stunt displays.
Budget cuts prevented the U.S. government from bringing F-16
jets, which usually show off their skills during the air show.
Lockheed Martin Corp, maker of the F-16 and F-35
fighter jets, did not bring even the mock-up model of the F-35,
the Pentagon's largest program which faces concerns about costs.