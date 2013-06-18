AIRSHOW-Korean Air to order one Boeing 787-8 jet -source

PARIS, June 18 Korean Air is expected to order one Boeing 787-8 worth about $207 million at the list price, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The order is expected to be announced later on Tuesday at the Paris Airshow.

The new 787-8 order comes on top of orders for five Boeing 747-8 passenger jets, according to other sources. Korean Air has 10 787-9s on order.

Boeing on Tuesday launched the 787-10, its third and last version of the high-tech Dreamliner plane.