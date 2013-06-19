AIRSHOW-Lockheed, Mitsubishi sign deal for F-35 assembly in Japan

PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin Corp has
signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
to begin work on a final assembly and checkout plant (FACO) for
the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in Japan, the top U.S. arms maker
said on Wednesday.
Steve O'Bryan, Lockheed vice president of the $392 billion
F-35 program, announced the contract agreement at the Paris
Airshow. He declined to give details of the value of the
contract.
A similar facility built in Italy to assemble F-35 jets in
Europe cost an estimated 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).
Lockheed spokesman Eric Schnaible said the contract
authorized work on the plant from June until December.
He said a more comprehensive five-year contract was likely
to be signed in late September or early October.