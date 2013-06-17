版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 19:01 BJT

AIRSHOW-TAKE-A-LOOK-Paris 2013

Leading planemakers are battling over strategy for big jets as the Paris Airshow
gets underway on Monday. 
    After a bruising two-year fight for market share of popular smaller models,
Airbus and Boeing are increasing the deployment of
next-generation long-range jets, seen as crucial to the future of both companies
and their suppliers.
    To see Reuters' full multimedia coverage of the June 17-23 show, please
double-click in the brackets below. You can also follow us on Twitter at> All air show stories                        

  TOP STORIES
> Wide-body jets to dominate Paris Airshow       
> Boeing to launch 787-10 with up to 100 orders  
> Doric unveils $8 bln Airbus A380 order          
> Embraer pushes deeper into Bombardier turf     
> Boeing says battery didn't slow other programs 

  ORDERS
> Lufthansa confirms $10 bln order for A320s      
> ILFC confirms $5 bln Airbus A320neo order       
> Leasing company GECAS to order Boeing 787-10X   
> TUI Travel confirms order for 60 Boeing 737MAX 
> SkyMark Airlines to order Boeing 737 MAX planes 
> BA set to order 10 Boeing 787-10s - newspaper  

  DEFENCE
> Boeing sees 100-200 international tanker sales 
> European defence cos call for drone programme  
> Aerojet Rocketdyne sees 10-yr savings of $1 bln 
> Sikorsky upbeat on global helicopter market    

  ENGINES
> Pratt sees F-35 engines deal in next 30 days   
> Jet engine makers battle over performance      
  
  BACKGROUND
> Air rivalry heats up as A350 makes first flight 
> EADS boss rules out new BAE merger attempt     
> EADS boss sees strong Airbus orders at Airshow 
> Boeing raises jetliner demand forecast         
    
  NEWSLINKS
 For stories on defence                           
 For stories on aerospace                        
 For stories on airlines                         
 For stories on global security issues          

 LIVE PRICES & DATA
 Pan-European DJStoxx Transport & Leisure Index          
 NYSE Arca Airline Index                                  
 S&P Aerospace and Defense Index                      
 DJStoxx TMI Aerospace & Defence Index
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐