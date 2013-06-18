版本:
AIRSHOW-Pratt says geared turbofan burns 15-16 pct less fuel

PARIS, June 18 Pratt & Whitney said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday that its new geared turbofan engine would enter service with 15 or 16 percent lower fuel burn than current-generation engines.

The unit of United Technologies said test data on the engines showed that these performance levels were actually being achieved and were not just design targets.
