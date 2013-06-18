版本:
AIRSHOW-LATAM Airlines orders Pratt geared turbofan engines

PARIS, June 18 Pratt & Whitney said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday that LATAM Airlines Group SA selected its geared turbofan engines to power 42 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

The decision will mean 84 more orders worth about $1.4 billion for the Pratt engine, which gained 730 orders on Monday as it was picked to power next-generation Embraer E-Jet.
