AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Qatar mulls being launch customer for 777 upgrade

PARIS, June 17 Qatar Airways is talking to
Boeing about being a launch customer for a successor to
its mini-jumbo, the 406-seat 777-9X, Chief Executive Akbar Al
Baker said at the Paris Airshow on Monday.
The airline is also looking at exercising options for a
further 30 787-9 Dreamliners on top of 30 787s already
confirmed, he told reporters.
Boeing is working on plans to give its 777 long-range jet
new wings and engines to respond to a challenge from Airbus'
carbon-composite A350-1000, due to enter service in 2017.
Asked whether the provisionally named 777X could be ready
for Qatar to place orders by the Dubai Airshow in November, Al
Baker said: "Yes, if we can iron out all our requirements and
they can iron out all the performance specifications and
enhancements of the plane, we would be interested by then."
Despite its interest in the new model, Qatar Airways placed
an order for nine more of the existing 777-3000ER model on
Monday, including seven to be firmed up at a later date.
The new 777X is not expected to enter service before the end
of this decade, meaning the airline needs to support its growth
in the interim, Al Baker explained.
Boeing is expected to announce the official launch of a
larger version of its 787 Dreamliner on Tuesday.
Al Baker said he was not looking at buying the 323-seat
787-10X because Qatar Airways had already ordered the Airbus
A350-900, which was capable of doing what the airline wants.
He also said the airline was still looking at buying more of
Airbus' A330s, a 20-year-old model which has enjoyed a
renaissance during delivery delays of the 787 Dreamliner.
Analysts say A330s are available at heavily discounted
prices as Boeing prepares to introduce its similar-sized but
lighter 787-10.
"Yes, we are still talking to Airbus about A330s, but it has
to be at the right price," he added. "With the introduction of
the A350, that aircraft becomes a little vintage."