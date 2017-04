PARIS, June 17 Qatar Airways has signed an agreement to buy up to nine Boeing 777-300ER aircraft valued at $2.8 billion at list prices, the airline said at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

Two of the aircraft on firm order will be delivered in early 2014, airline Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said.

Options for the other seven are likely to be firmed up shortly after, and the delivery schedule will be decided then, he added.